Poco, OnePlus, Samsung; Check out the new prices of these smartphones in 2021

The Poco C3 4GB variant is now available for Rs 8,499, down from its original price of Rs 8,999. (Image Source: Poco)

As newer smartphones come into the market, the prices of older smartphones start to gradually go down. While these devices may sometimes no longer be the latest in their segment or series, the new prices can still make them great value for money purchases. Check out the following smartphones that have recently gone down in price and will be available for lesser in 2021.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 was originally launched starting at Rs 41,999 in India. Now that the OnePlus 8 is succeeded by the OnePlus 8T, the phone’s price has gone down to Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. Purchasing the phone with an HDFC card will get you another Rs 2,000 off the final price. The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 48MP main camera, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 53,999 in India. But the phone is now retailing at Rs 43,999. Yes, it might be two years old, but this is still one of the best flagships to consider. The OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 48MP main camera, a pop-up selfie camera and a 4,085mAh battery.

IQOO

The iQOO 3 which was originally launched starting at Rs 38,999 later got a discount in India permanently slashing its price down to Rs 34,990. Now the phone’s price has gone even lower. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 29,990 on Flipkart. AN 8GB/256GB 5G variant is also available for Rs 32,990 and the highest-end 12GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 39,990. The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 48MP main camera sensor and a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was originally launched at a price of Rs 21,999. However, the phone is now available for Rs 17,999. The phone comes with specifications including a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen, a Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 chipset, a 48MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s budget phones also recently received price cuts.

The Galaxy M01 was launched at Rs 8,999 and is now available for Rs 7,499. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, a 5.7-inch screen, a 13-megapixel camera and a 4,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M01s that was first launched for Rs 9,999 is now available for Rs 8,999. It features a 6.2-inch screen, a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset, a 13MP camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

POCO

Poco recently dropped the price of two of its smartphones, the Poco C3 and the Poco M2. The Poco M2, which originally carried a price of Rs 10,999 for the 64GB variant is now available for Rs 9,999. A 128GB variant of the device is also available now at Rs 10,999. The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen, a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, a 13MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Poco C3 4GB variant is now available for Rs 8,499, down from its original price of Rs 8,999. Its 3GB variant is still available for Rs 7,499. Specifications of the Poco C3 include a 6.43-inch screen, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 13MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.