Poco’s next will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chipset; focus on gaming

Poco's next smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Spandragon 732G chipset (Source: Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Qualcomm announces the latest Snapdragon 700 series platform and the successor to the 730G, the Snapdragon 732G. The first device in the world to use this gaming-focused chipset is the upcoming Poco phone which is set to launch in India soon, Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan told indianexpress.com. The name of the device is yet to be confirmed but rumours suggest it could be the Poco X3, which makes sense given the Poco X2 is powered by SD 730G chipset.

Poco X2 is still one of the best devices in the Rs 20,000 price point in terms of performance, the aim for the next device is more or less the same. The chipmaker claims that the new Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation chipset.

“With people spending more time at home, gaming has become an integral part of our life. This pushed us to introduce the latest 732G mobile platform with the aim to offer a much better overall as well as gaming performance to our consumers,” said Qualcomm’s Sachin Kalantri.

Overall, the Snapdragon 732G platform has been upgraded in terms of three aspects — gaming, CPU, and AI performance. “Combining the three aspects will allow Snapdragon 732G to become a much better gaming platform,” Kalantri noted.

“Poco will be the first brand globally to launch the platform, Snapdragon 732G. The partnership with Qualcomm worked really well for us starting with the Poco F1 that used SD 845 followed by Poco X2 and M2 Pro,” Manmohan said. “We have worked with Qualcomm on multiple levels to bring this platform to the upcoming Poco device we are planning to launch soon,” he further noted.

Kalantri said that the Snapdragon 730G continues to be a very powerful chipset with 4G support, the new platform takes the experience a notch higher. Snapdragon 732G is powered by Snapdragon X15 LTE modem and equipped with Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core with clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz.

In terms of GPU, the mobile platform uses Adreno 618 and the chipmaker claimed the speed has been improved by almost around 15 per cent. Kalantri added that the 732G platform will also enable faster graphics rendering than the previous generation.

Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow gamers to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. It features the fourth generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 732G offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, noted in a press release. “We’re excited to work with Poco on the new Poco smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally,” he added.

Commenting on the Qualcomm – Poco partnership, Sam Jiang, Head of Products, POCO Global said, “We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities.”

