Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Poco M5 to launch in India today: Here’s how to watch live event

Poco M5 will be launched in India today at 5:30 PM. Here's how to watch the launch event live.

Poco M5, Poco M5 live steram, Poco M5 launchPoco M5 will be powered by Meditak Helio G99 chipset.(Image Source: Poco)

Poco will be launching its M5 smartphone today in India at 5:30 PM. The phone’s Flipkart page confirms that Poco M5 will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset, which is the same as that on the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 4G.

How to watch Poco M5 launch event

Poco will start live streaming the launch event at 5:30 PM IST. Those interested can watch on the company’s YouTube channel and social media channels. You can also watch the live stream by playing the video below.

Poco M5 specifications

Poco is not bringing the 5G version (Poco M5S) of the phone to the Indian market. Featuring a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FullHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, the device will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The touch screen will have a 240Hz touch sampling rate. And similar to its previous iteration, the power button is expected to house the fingerprint scanner.

Also Read |Poco M5 to launch in India on September 5: Here’s what we know so far

Rumour has it that Poco M5 will run on MIUI 13 based on Android out of the box and come in three configurations, with the phone featuring up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, a recent tweet by Poco revealed that the phone will be available in two colours – yellow and blue and that it will have a premium leather-like texture on the back.

Going by Poco India’s tweet a few days ago, Poco M5 might be priced somewhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:26:05 pm
