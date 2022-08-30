scorecardresearch
Poco M5 to launch in India on September 5: Here’s what we know so far

The Poco M5 might be powered by MediaTek Helios G99 chipset and come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.

PocoThe Poco M5 might be priced between Rs 13,000 - Rs 15,000. (Image Source: Poco)

Poco is gearing up to release its latest budget smartphone – the M5. The company today announced it will be launching M5 in the Indian market on September 5 at 5:30 PM IST. Judging by the leaks and rumours, it looks like the Poco M5 will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC. It looks like the company will be launching the 4G version of the phone and the 5G variant (Poco M5S) will not be available in the Indian market.

Speculations also suggest that Poco M5 will feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to its previous iteration, the M5 might sport a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also, the fingerprint scanner might be integrated in the power button.

It might run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box and come in three configurations with the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, another one with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the top-end variant sporting 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Also, if we look at a tweet by Poco’s India handle, the announcement video has some text in the bottom left corner which suggests the phone will be in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 13,000 price segment.

