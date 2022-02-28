Poco M4 Pro launched for India, sale starts March 7: Price, specifications

Poco M4 Pro has launched in India, and the phone also made its global debut at the MWC conference in Barcelona. Poco India previously launched a 5G-ready variant of the same phone in the country.

“With POCO M4 Pro 5G, we introduced the best of everything by offering a perfect combination of future ready specs at an affordable price point, making it the most advanced device introduced in this series to-date. POCO M4 Pro 4G, just like its predecessors is designed to out-perform on users’ expectations,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India said in a press statement. Here’s a look at the key specifications and price for the Poco M4.

Poco M4 Pro: Price in India, sale date

POCO M4 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting March 7 at 12PM onwards. It will come in three variants, which includes the 6GB+64GB version for Rs 14,999, the 6GB+128GB version for Rs 16,499, and the 8GB+128GB version for Rs 17,999 respectively. As part of the introductory offer, consumers can avail a flat Rs 1000 off on HDFC debit/credit cards.

Poco M4 Pro: Specifications

Poco M4 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The display resolution is 2400 x 1080 and it has support for 180Hz touch refresh rate. The phone will be available in the following colours: Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the front.

The new Poco M4 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor and comes with LiquidCooling Technology, designed to keep moderate temperature during long hour device usage. Poco is using UFS 2.2 storage with LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with Turbo RAM up to 3GB, where users can extend the device RAM. This is also the first POCO smartphone to come with MIUI 13 out of the box. The battery is 5000 mAh with 33W fast charging.

Poco has gone for a triple camera at the back. The setup includes 64Mp main camera, 8MP ulta-wide camera with 118-degree field of view and 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 16MP. The phone also comes with a Z-axis linear motor for responsive haptic feedback, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res audio certification, and IP53 splash proof rating. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.