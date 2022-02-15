Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in India today: Livestream timings, what to expect

Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch in India today, and it will be sold via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform already has a microsite for the phone, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The Poco phone has already launched in the European market and comes in 4GB RAM+64G and 6GB RAM+128GB options, though the India storage options could be different. Here are details on the upcoming launch.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Livestream timings, where to watch

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch at 12PM IST. Poco is hosting the event on its YouTube channel. We have embedded the link for the same below.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and this is a 5G-ready smartphone. Based on the Flipkart banner, it looks like this will support 5G connectivity for both SIMs. The phone has a 50MP main camera at the back. The second camera is likely to be an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display in the European market. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate as well.

The RAM and storage variants expected are 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, given these are the options available in the European market. The front camera will be 16MP. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 5000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 in Europe.