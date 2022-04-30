Poco M4 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications

Poco launched the Poco M4 5G in India earlier this week. The Poco M4 5G is, as the name suggests, a more affordable version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that launched in November. Instead of the Dimensity 810 chip that the Poco M4 Pro 5G features, the Poco M4 5G comes with a Dimensity 700 chip.

There are also some other changes under the hood. Here’s all you need to know about the Poco M4 5G.

Specifications

The Poco M4 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display panel with 90Hz refresh rate. This display panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There is also a waterdrop notch that holds the front camera.

The Poco M4 pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also supports microSD cards and can take extra storage of up to 512GB.

There is a dual camera setup on the back that 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP one.

Other features here include a sided-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB C port and an IP52 certification. TThe phone also has a 5000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging. It also supports reverse wired charging at 5W.

Pricing and availability

The Poco M4 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone is sold in three colours – black, yellow and blue.