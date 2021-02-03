Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy?

The Poco M3 has launched in India and it will compete against the existing Redmi 9 Power and Realme 7i. All three devices come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, a big battery and high-resolution cameras. The starting price of these phones fall under Rs 12,000 and are aimed at budget segment users, which is a fairly crowded space in the Indian smartphone market. So, which one is the better pick? Here’s a quick comparison of Poco M3 with Redmi 9 Power and Realme 7i.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Price in India

The Poco M3 price in India starts from Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. Poco is also offering a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which will cost Rs 11,999. The Realme 7i is currently available for Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Flipkart also has a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 12,999. Redmi 9 Power with 4GB + 64GB comes with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Design, display

Poco M3’s extended back camera design looks more appealing than what the other two phones are offering. All the devices have a plastic build. The new Poco phone comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. With the Redmi 9 Power, one gets a 6.53-inch FHD+ panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. These handsets offer support for 60Hz display. The Realme 7i offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. You are getting a higher refresh rate display, but not FHD+ resolution. This one has a punch-hole display design and the other two phones ship with a waterdrop-style notched display.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Processor, OS and more

The smartphones draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC. One should expect similar performance with all the three devices, at least on paper, though remember software optimisations will also play a role in how these devices perform. All the three smartphones run on Android 10 and you don’t get the latest Android OS out of the box. You also get stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with both Redmi and Poco phone, unlike Realme 7i. The budget device from Realme has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Camera

The Poco M3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device has an 8MP camera. With the Redmi 9 Power, customers get a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The setup is similar to the Poco M3. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which you don’t get with the Poco phone. The Redmi 9 Power has an 8MP front camera as well.

The Realme 7i has a better camera to offer if one goes by the specifications alone. The device has a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is also support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), unlike the Redmi and Poco phones. For selfies, you have a 16MP selfie shooter, which is better than what Poco and Redmi are offering.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Battery

The Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast adapter. The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charger. Both the Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power will likely last longer than the Realme 7i.

Poco M3 vs Realme 7i vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy?

While we are yet to test the Poco M3 in all the areas, it does seem like a good option. Both the Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power have similar specifications, and the major difference is in the rear camera department and base RAM model. You get an additional 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with the Redmi phone. You are getting 6GB RAM as a base model with Poco M3, and 4GB with Redmi 9 Power, which is enough for an average mobile user. The Realme 7i has an upper hand in the camera department.