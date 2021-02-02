Poco M3 vs Poco M2: What’s the difference?

Poco launched the Poco M3 budget smartphone in India today. The phone, priced starting at Rs 10,999 succeeds the Poco M2, one of the most popular budget phones of 2020. Here’s all that’s changed with the new Poco M3 in comparison to the Poco M2.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Specifications

The Poco M3 and the Poco M2 feature the same 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top. However, the new Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC over the Poco M2’s MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. While both these chipsets should give you roughly the same performance, we will wait to give you the exact comparison after we get our hands on the new Poco M3.

Chipset aside, the Poco M3 and Poco M2 both feature 6GB RAM as standard. However, the new Poco M3 uses LPDDR4X RAM that should give you slightly faster performance than the LPDDR4 RAM chips on the Poco M2.

Also, while both the Poco M2 and Poco M3 feature 64GB and 128GB internal storage on the two available storage variants, the M3 features a faster storage type. The UFS 2.1 (on the 64GB variant) and UFS 2.2 (on the 128GB variant) storage should give you faster read and write speeds compared to the eMMC 5.1 storage on the Poco M2.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Camera

Both the Poco M3 and the Poco M2 feature very different camera setups. The Poco M2 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 features a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. Both the phones feature an 8MP camera on the front.

While the Poco M3 ditches the ultra-wide sensor, it has a bigger 48MP sensor as the primary camera lens that should give you much better images than the 13MP sensor on the Poco M2.

Poco M3 features a newly designed camera setup compared to the Poco M2. (Image Source: Poco)

However, whether you would want the 48MP camera or the 13MP camera with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor will be a matter of personal choice. If you do a lot of landscape photography capturing wide scenarios, the Poco M2’s ultra-wide sensor will give you the edge. On the other hand, if low light camera performance is important to you, the bigger 48MP sensor on the Poco M3 should be a better option than the Poco M2.

Poco M3 vs Poco M2: Battery life, charging

The Poco M3 features a 6,000mAh battery that is larger than the 5,000mAh battery on the Poco M2. The extra capacity will let the Poco M3 last longer than its predecessor. However, both phones feature 18W fast charging so the comparatively smaller battery on the Poco M2 will fill up faster than the larger Poco M3 battery.

Poco M3 vs Pock M2: Other features

The Poco M3 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, compared to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor of the Poco M2. While this one is again a matter of personal preference, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor gives you a cleaner looking back and also lets you unlock the phone without picking it up when it is placed on a flat surface.

Also Read | Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

The new Poco M3 also features a stereo speaker setup that should give you a better, more immersive experience while enjoying games or music than the mono speaker on the Poco M2. Two speaker outputs also make it less likely to block out the phone’s sound while holding the phone in a landscape position during gaming sessions.

Other features and specifications on the Poco M3 and M2 are largely the same. While the Poco M2 is available in red, black and blue colours, the Poco M3 is available in blue, black, and yellow colours. The M3 also features a new design on the back, with a large camera module, similar to the one we saw on the OnePlus 8T CyberPunk Edition. The back of the phone also gets a leather finish now which should make gripping the phone easier.