Poco M3 set to launch on February 2; Here’s what to expect

The Poco M3 will be launching at 12pm on February 2 in India. (Image Source: Twitter/Poco)

Poco is set to launch the M3 in India on February 2. The Poco M3 was recently revealed in a teaser video that confirmed the phone will come to India. The Poco M3 was launched globally in November last year. The Poco M3 could be likely priced around the Rs 10,000 – Rs 11,000 bracket being a budget phone.

Through a video teaser for the phone, we can see that the Poco M3 could be launched in three different colours. These are blue, black and yellow.

Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content. Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/8oQqW34iKc — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

Poco M3 expected specifications

The Poco M3 specifications are not officially out in India. However, the has been launched globally and we have a fair idea of what to expect from the budget-oriented device. The Poco M3 could launch with a 6.53-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with the Adreno 610 GPU. We may see multiple storage variants with 64GB or 128GB internal storage, with expandable memory.

In terms of camera optics, we may see a triple camera setup, unlike the Poco M2’s quad-camera setup. This could include a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There could be a single 8MP front camera in a waterdrop notch. Both cameras will likely be able to record up to 1080p 30fps video footage.

Like the global variant, we could also see the phone feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 6,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging and a USB Type-C port on the bottom, along with the 3.5mm port.

Note that Poco may choose to change some of these specifications ahead of the India launch. Global smartphones can sometimes feature changed specifications to keep up with the local competition when they launch in India. We should see more details closer to the launch next Tuesday.