Poco M3 Pro launch date set for May 19; everything we know so far

Poco M3 Pro has got an official launch date as revealed by the company on Twitter. The smartphone is set to launch on May 19 in global markets. While the poster doesn’t reveal much else about the device, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G.

The company has said that the Poco M3 Pro will come with a high screen refresh rate and a MediaTek chipset, which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 .

Poco M3 Pro: Expected specifications

Poco M3 Pro is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G and if this is indeed true, the device could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 1100 nits peak brightness. The device could feature a punch-hole camera and support for 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The company has all but confirmed that the device will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery and will come with fast-charging support along with the charger included in the box.

Check out what everyone has been saying about POCO M3!

What are you looking forward to most from #POCOM3Pro 5G?

#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/sEE3uDAQ4y — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

Poco M3 Pro could come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. We could see a 8MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The device will most likely come with an IR blaster and could feature Hi-Res audio. Connectivity features include 5G, dual-band 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. There’s no word on when the phone will make it to the India market.