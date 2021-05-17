Poco M3 Pro 5G’s battery, display and other specifications revealed ahead of May 19 launch

Poco is launching its M3 Pro 5G version in a global event on May 19, and nearly all key specifications of the phone have been confirmed ahead of the event. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will have 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 48MP triple camera at the back.

The specifications were posted on Twitter by the official Poco global handle. Here’s a look at all confirmed specifications of the upcoming phone.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ resolution display and 90 Hz refresh rate as well. The battery will be 5000 mAh with 18W fast-charging support. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which has similar specifications and is currently available in China.

The display will a feature called DynamicSwitch for the display which will likely adjust the refresh rate depending on the content.The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Reports have indicated the phone will also come with higher RAM and storage options.

The camera will be a 48MP triple one at the back. It will likely include an ultra-wide and depth sensor in addition to the main 48MP camera.

There’s no word on when the phone will make it to the India market, but it should launch soon after the global event, given that the brand is trying to increase its presence. here If it is introduced in India, it could be the company’s first budget offering with 5G capability, though we will have to wait till there’s an announcement on this front.