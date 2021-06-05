Poco M3 Pro 5G to launch in India on June 8: Expected specifications, features

The Poco M3 Pro will come with a FHD+ display and will support 90Hz refresh rate (Express photo)

Poco M3 Pro 5G in will launch in India on June 8 and will be available on Flipkart. The device made its global Debut in May. The Indian variant of the device is expected to be similar to the global variant. Flipkart has put up a dedicated page for the smartphone, which confirms it will come with a FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Specifications and features (expected)

The Poco M3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 48MP camera along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front facing camera will be 8MP.

The device will have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone will also likely feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Poco M3 Pro is expected to come in three colour variants including Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Need for speed? We got you covered! ;) #POCOM3Pro with Mad Speed, Killer Looks is launching on 8th June, at 11:30 AM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/bMpJHuAk04 — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2021

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Expected price

The Poco M3 Pro will launch in India on June 8 and will be available on Flipkart. The global price of the device starts at Euros 159, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,000. This means the smartphone will most likely launch at a sub Rs 15,000 price point.