Poco M3 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

The Poco M3 Pro will come with a FHD+ display and will support 90Hz refresh rate (Express photo)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. The key highlights of the new mid-range phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup and more. Read on to know more about the new mid-range phone from Poco.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India, sale date

The 4G RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,999. As part of the launch, both the models will be available at an introductory price of Rs 13,499 and 15,499. This is a limited period offer and will only be applicable on June 14, after which you will get the device at the original price. The new Poco phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco M3 Pro specifications, features

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution and DynamicSwitch feature. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photography, there are three cameras at the back, which consists of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is housed in a circular cutout.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It offers support for AI Face Unlock too.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.