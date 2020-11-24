Poco M3 launched: Looks similar to OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top. (Image: Poco)

Poco has launched a new mid-range smartphone, Poco M3, in the global market. The device will be made available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage, priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,042) and $169 (approximately Rs 12,524), respectively. Initially, the company will be offering users a discount of $20 (approximately Rs 1,482) as a launch offer. The device will be made available starting November 27, in the global markets. The company has not revealed when it will be launching the device in India.

It will be made available in Black, Blue and Yellow colour options. The device is a successor to the Poco M2, which was launched earlier this year in India. As of now, there is no guarantee if Poco will launch the device in India. There have been devices like the Poco F2 Pro which have been launched in the international markets but are yet to make it into the Indian market.

Poco M3: Specifications

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top. it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

From the back, the device looks quite similar to the recently launched OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 special edition smartphone. This is due to its dual-tone finish and the elongated camera module with the Poco branding.

On the back, it sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies.

