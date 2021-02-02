Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

Poco launched the Poco M3 smartphone in India today starting at a price of Rs 10,999. The Poco M3 succeeds the Poco M2 and will be a budget-oriented device. The Poco M3 includes features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB RAM, a 6,000mAh battery and more. Here’s a full look at the phone’s specifications.

Poco M3 specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but Poco will ship phones with a pre-installed screen protector.

Under the hood, you have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage is either 64GB UFS 2.1 storage or 128GB UFS 2.2 storage depending on what variant you get. Poco has made the 6GB RAM standard in India, so you won’t get the 4GB RAM variant that is sold globally.

In terms of camera optics, the Poco M3 features a triple rear camera and a single front camera. On the back is a 48MP, f/1.8 main camera sensor with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). This is accompanied by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The camera setup is capable of recording up to 1080p video at 30fps. On the front is an 8MP f/2.1 camera that is again capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps.

There is also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an 18W fast charger in the box. The battery is also capable of reverse charging. Other specifications include an Infrared port, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will also launch with Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

The Poco M3 also features Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE and Dual VoWiFi support for both SIM cards simultaneously. The phone also features stereo speakers.

Pricing and availability

The Poco M3 will be available in three colours – Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. The phone will be priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Poco will be hosting the first sale of the phone on Feb 9 at 12 noon and will be adding a discount of Rs 1,000 for ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cardholders.