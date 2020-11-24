Poco M3 launch today: Check live stream details, expected price, specifications and more

Poco M3 will be launched in an online event (Source: Poco Global/Twitter)

Poco M3 will make its debut in Europe today. A lot has already been revealed about the smartphone ahead of the launch. This is a budget device, which is confirmed to offer a 6,000mAh battery, Qualcomm’s 600 series Snapdragon chipset, and a 6.63-inch screen. It will likely be available in yellow and black colour options. The device is expected to sport a unique dual-palette design.

How to watch Poco M3 launch event

The Poco M3 launch event will kick off at 20:00 GMT+8, which is 5:30 PM in India. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. You can also watch the launch here as we have embedded the link below.

Poco M3 price (expected)

The Poco M3 price could be around EUR 149, which is approximately Rs 13,070 in India. For the same price, the company could sell the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As per the leaks, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost around EUR 169 (approximately Rs 14,830). Considering the leaked specs, the Poco M3 price is expected to be much lower than the European prices. However, it is currently unknown whether this Poco phone will also be launched in India.

Poco M3 specifications (expected)

The Poco M3 is already confirmed to pack a 6.53-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution. The device will have a waterdrop-style notched display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which will be backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The budget phone is expected to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, there is a 6,000mAh battery, as per the company. It is rumoured to offer support for 18W fast charging tech. The Poco M3 could feature a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It will likely be paired with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the rumour mill hints that Poco will add an 8MP selfie camera. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd