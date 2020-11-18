Poco M3 set for Nov 24 launch: Here’s what to expect

Poco M3 will be launched in an online event (Source: Poco Global/Twitter)

Poco M3, the company’s next smartphone will launch on November 24. This will be the third edition of the Poco series after the launch of Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. It is yet to be confirmed whether the Pro version will be launched on the same date or not. The launch will be done via a virtual event that can be live-streamed in India starting at 17:30 IST via the company’s social media handles.

The announcement poster of the Poco M3’s launch says “more than you expect”. Ahead of the launch, the Poco M3 surfaced on the benchmark site Geekbench with the model number M2010J19CG. The upcoming phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 as well.

The upcoming Redmi Note 10 also surfaced on a Chinese Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with a similar model number with the last two letters changed. This also led to a rise in speculations that the Poco M3 will just be a tweaked version of it.

The specifications of the Poco M3 have also been leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma as he said the phone will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a drop dot design to house the selfie camera. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and feature a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP main sensor. Also, it will have dual speakers instead of the bottom-firing speaker. All of this will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

So far, there is no word about the India launch of the smartphone. The Poco M2 launched earlier this year had a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, whereas the pro version had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. It seems like Poco is looking to include Qualcomm’s SOC in both of their phones this time around.

