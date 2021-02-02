scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Poco M3 India launch today: Livestream details, expected price and specs

In India, the Poco M3 is expected to cost around Rs 10,000. It could be available for purchase via Flipkart.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: February 2, 2021 11:25:37 am
The Poco M3 is all set to launch in India today. The event will take place at 12:00 PM IST and it will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. The budget device is already available outside India. The price and specifications of the latest Poco M3 phone are expected to be similar to the global model.

The smartphone has a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 600 series chipset and more. Globally, the Poco M3 is being sold for USD 149, which is around Rs 11,000 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at USD 169 (approximately Rs 12,500). In India, the Poco M3 is expected to cost around Rs 10,000. It could be available for purchase via Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The budget device offers a waterdrop-style notched display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The company has already confirmed that it will also offer a 6GB RAM model in India.

The smartphone will likely be available with up to 128GB of internal storage, which will be expandable using a microSD card slot. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro lens for macro shots. For selfies, the company has added an 8MP camera.

The Poco M3 ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10. The handset features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication,  there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

