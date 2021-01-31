Poco M3 India launch on Feb 2: Here’s everything we know so far

The Poco M3 will succeed the Poco M2, one of the most popular budget devices of 2020. (Image Source: Twitter/Poco)

The Poco M3 is the next budget-oriented device to come from the Xiaomi spin-off brand in India. After a global launch two months ago, the Poco M3 will be launching in India on February 2. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about the phone so far.

Faster storage

The global variant of the Poco M3 improves on storage speeds with UFS 2.1 and UFS 2.2 storage respectively in its two 64GB and 128GB storage variants. These should theoretically provide faster read/write speeds than the eMMC storage seen on the Poco M2 and many other phones in the segment. Poco could implement the faster storage technology in the Indian variant of the phone as well.

Other expected internal specifications

The Poco M3 specifications are not officially out in India. However, since the device has been launched globally, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the smartphone. The Poco M3 could launch with a 6.53-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with the Adreno 610 GPU. We may see multiple storage variants with 64GB or 128GB internal storage, with expandable memory.

More RAM

Poco recently confirmed in a tweet that the Poco M3’s Indian variant will feature 6GB RAM. This is a significant bump over the global variant’s 4GB RAM. This will allow the Indian variant of the phone to better multitask with more apps simultaneously and should offer better overall performance.

More is never enough. Until it comes to our RAM. #POCOM3 arriving with 6GB RAM only in India. Mark the date: 2nd Feb @ 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/npDCHkpSMb pic.twitter.com/X7FQPNV7gw — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2021

Fewer camera lenses, but a bigger sensor

The global variant of the Poco M3 offers a different camera setup compared to the older Poco M2. Instead of a quad-camera sensor with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, the global Poco M3 features a triple camera with a 48MP main lens. On the front is an 8MP main camera in a waterdrop notch.

Leaving aside the two smaller portrait and depth lenses in each case, users upgrading from the Poco M2 to M3 will have to let go of the ultra-wide camera lens in favour of the more powerful main camera. We are yet to see if the brand will stick to the same camera module in the Indian variant.

Like the global variant, we could also see the phone feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 6,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging and a USB Type-C port on the bottom, along with the 3.5mm port.

The Poco M3 is expected to launch between the Rs 10,000 – Rs 11,000 price bracket for the base variant. We could see Poco tease more specifications ahead of the launch on Feb 2.