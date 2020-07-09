Poco M2 Pro packs banned Helo app; Poco clarifies fix coming via update

Poco issues clarification on M2 Pro security issue; fix will roll out via software update Poco issues clarification on M2 Pro security issue; fix will roll out via software update

Poco M2 Pro launched in India earlier this week in India with price starting at Rs 13,999. The smartphone was criticised for being the rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro with 33W fast charging. Additionally, some reviewers raised security concerns for including preloaded utility features and pre-installed apps.

Poco M2 Pro comes pre-installed with the Helo app which the Indian government has banned in the country last month alongside 58 other Chinese apps. Additionally, some preloaded utility features that come from the default Security app are discovered to access calendar, call logs, contacts, location, microphone, among others. There’s also no way to revoke any permissions later on.

Poco has released a clarification on the security concerns raised by the reviewers and said user’s security is the company’s utmost priority. Well, Poco M2 Pro is not the only phone running on MIUI that comes with these pre-installed apps or Security apps.

In the clarification issued Poco noted, “We came across some concerns raised from the reviewer community around certain utility features and pre-installed apps on review units,” the brand said in an open letter posted on Twitter. “We would hereby like to clarify that the software version and device production for these units started before the directive from the Government of India.”

An open letter to the entire POCO community. pic.twitter.com/JcvjTXh7lk — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The company also said that “no personal information has been shared with any entity whose apps have been blocked by the government order.” It also stated that a software update will be released in the future to fix the issue.

On a different note, security concerns being raised about Poco M2 Pro can be found in any Xiaomi phone running MIUI. Notably, the Helo app that has now been blocked by the Indian government is still available on phones from other Chinese companies besides Xiaomi. The app alongside other 58 Chinese apps have been removed from Google Play store and Apple App store soon after the government banned them in the country.

The Poco M2 Pro will go on sale for the first time on July 14. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 720G processor, 48MP primary rear camera, MIUI 11 on top of Android 10, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, and more.

