Poco M2 Pro goes official; price in India starts at Rs 13,999

Poco M2 Pro finally arrives in India today. The smartphone is announced in the country with a price starting at Rs 13,999. The phone comes in three versions — 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

With the Poco X2 Pro, the company is aiming to take on the likes of Realme 6 Pro. This is the second phone Poco has launched in India and the company claims that all Poco phones are manufactured in India.

Poco M2 Pro price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three models. The base variant of the phone comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is launched at Rs 14,999, and lastly top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage comes with Rs 16,999. The Poco M2 Pro will be available on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The smartphone features an in-screen camera on the front that includes a 16MP image sensor. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 48MP quad-camera setup. The phone includes a primary 48MP image sensor coupled with a 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone comes in three funky colours.

The Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the back as well as front and provides a flashy back cover.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of the internal storage. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also face ID support.

One of the key highlights of the Poco M2 Pro is the 5000mAh battery that comes with 33W Super fast charging capabilities inside the box. The phone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

No details on whether the smartphone will come with Android 11 software. Poco recently announced that Android 11 will come to the Poco X2.

