Poco M2 Pro coming to India: Launch date and other details you must know

The next Poco phone is finally confirmed. Poco on Wednesday officially confirmed to bring the Poco M2 Pro — and not the Poco M2 as rumoured earlier — to India. The Poco M2 Pro is set to launch in India on July 7 at 12 noon. Similar to all other launches Poco M2 Pro will also go official via a pre-recorded launch event. The launch event will be streamed on Poco’s official social media channels.

The Poco M2 Pro is already listed on Flipkart and will be available on the e-commerce platform when it goes official on the slated date. This is the second phone Poco will be launching this year in the country. The first one is the Poco X2 which is still one of the best smartphones available under Rs 20,000 price tag.

The smartphone has also been listed on Poco’s official website. The company has revealed some details about the upcoming Poco phone. It has confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will come with quad cameras at the back and be a powerful device. The phone is also teased to come with fast charging support out-of-the-box. The Poco X2 targeted to the gamers and the Poco M2 Pro will follow the same line. The company will reveal more details about the Poco M2 Pro in the days to come.

Consumers expected Poco to launch the Poco F2 Pro in the country but it looks like the company has a different plan for the market. Notably, Poco M2 Pro is the first smartphone under the Poco M series. Meanwhile, some rumours suggest that Poco F2 Pro will launch in the country very soon.

At the Poco M2 Pro launch event, the company could also announce its anticipated true wireless earphones aka Poco Pop Buds. Poco has teased the wireless earbuds for quite some time in the past.

Earlier this year Poco separated from Xiaomi to become a standalone brand. Amid the anti-China sentiment, Poco is leaving no stones unturned to prove that it makes phones in India.

