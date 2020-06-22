Poco M2 Pro could launch in India next month; Poco F2 Pro still a distant dream

Besides the upcoming smartphone, Poco Pop Buds is in the making. (Express Photo) Besides the upcoming smartphone, Poco Pop Buds is in the making. (Express Photo)

Poco as a brand has had considerable success in India since its launch. Both its smartphones, including the Poco F1 and the Poco X2, have received good feedback. The company had been rumoured to be working on a new smartphone for the Indian market, which some were claiming to be the Poco F2 Pro. However, Poco India’s General Manager, C Manmohan during an interview with PhoneRadar confirmed that the next device coming to India is not the Poco F2 Pro, but something else. He also added that the upcoming device will be made specifically for the Indian market.

During the interview, Manmohan did not dismiss the fact that they might launch the Poco F2 Pro in India. He just said that the phone they are currently looking to launch in India is a smartphone developed especially for the Indian consumers. This also hints that the company might launch the Poco F2 Pro at a later date.

Manmohan revealed that the upcoming Poco smartphone launch will take place in July, which is when the company is also expected to launch its truly wireless earphones, Poco Pop Buds.

Manmohan did not mention what will the upcoming smartphone be called. However, it is expected to be the Poco M2 Pro. Not much is known about the Poco M2 Pro as of now, except for the fact that it will come with a mid-range processor.

Apart from the upcoming smartphone, during the interview, Manmohan claimed that the upcoming Poco Pop Buds will not be based on an existing Xiaomi product solution, as Poco and Xiaomi do not share centralised product R&D. Poco relies on its community and its feedback to select which product it will be launching and what all features will that product include.

Also Read: Poco, OnePlus and more smartphone companies that will soon launch truly wireless earbuds

He also reiterated that “Poco does not have ads in the UI, but it has some recommendations, and these will continue.” Even in our review of the Poco X2, we did not find many ads plaguing the UI of the device.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd