Poco M2 set to launch in India on September 8: What can we expect

Earlier this week Poco announced to launch the Poco X2 successor, Poco X3, in the global market on September 7. The company has now announced to bring the Poco M2 in India a day later on September 8. The smartphone will launch in the country through Flipkart. Possibly, there won’t be an online launch event for the same. Or there could be a pre-recorded announcement.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the important details about the upcoming Poco M2. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the Poco M2 and where the device could stand in the crowded smartphone space.

Poco M2: What we know so far

The Poco M2 will be available on Flipkart after the phone goes official in the country. The sale date is yet to be announced by the company.

The official teasers suggest that the upcoming Poco M2 will come packed with a bigger screen that will offer a seamless gaming experience, a powerful processor, more RAM, and a good camera that can capture good lowlight pictures. The teasers also reveal that the Poco M2 will come packed with a long lasting battery that will be able to last for more than expected and also carry out long hours of video calls with ease. The company has also revealed that the Poco M2 will include a water drop notch on the front that will include a single image sensor for capturing selfies.

Poco is yet to reveal the specification details of the Poco M2 but considering the name we can expect the device to be low-end version of the Poco M2 Pro launched just a few weeks ago.

Poco M2 Pro is already selling in India and the company claims it has received a great response from the consumers. The Poco M2 Pro comes packed with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 16MP front camera, 48MP quad rear cameras (48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP), Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone includes a 5000mAh battery bundled with 33W fast charging support inside the box.

Poco M2 price in India

We can expect the Poco M2 to be slightly more affordable when compared to the Poco M2 Pro that starts at Rs 13,999. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants including – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 14,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 16,999.

