Poco M2 India Launch LIVE Updates: How and when to watch livestream

Poco M2 set to launch in India (Representational image of Poco M2 Pro)

Poco M2 India Launch LIVE Updates: Poco launched the Poco X3 NFC in the global market on Monday. The smartphone is expected to hit the Indian stores very soon. But ahead of the Poco X3 India launch, the smartphone manufacturer will bring a new smartphone for the Indian consumers – the Poco M2. The smartphone will launch through an online launch event at 12 noon today. The launch event will stream on Poco’s YouTube channel as well as all social media handles.

Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the Poco M2 will be available on Flipkart similar to all other previously launched Poco phones. The official teasers have already revealed some details about the smartphone. The teasers have confirmed that similar to all other Poco phones this one will also focus on performance.

The teasers have confirmed that the upcoming Poco M2 will come packed with 6GB RAM, Full HD+ display, quad cameras at the back, single front camera inside of the waterdrop notch, 5000mAh battery and fast charging support. The price is yet to be revealed. To recollect, just around two months ago, the Poco M2 Pro had arrived in the country.