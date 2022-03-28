Poco launches X4 Pro 5G; price, specifications and availability

Poco announced the launch of the newest arrival in the company’s X-Series: the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that clocks to a peak speed of 2.2 GHz and has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple camera array with a primary 64 MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera has a 16 MP sensor. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 67W MMT Sonic charging which the company claims will charge the device up to 50 per cent in 15 minutes.

The smartphone comes with up to 128GB high-speed UFS 2.2 storage and can be had with up to 8GB of LPDDRX4 RAM. Storage can be extended with the device supporting microSD cards with capacities up to 1 TB. According to the company, the integrated 5G modem has “up to seven 5G bands tuned for the Indian market”.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart starting at 12 noon on April 5, 2022. It will come in three colours: Poco Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser black. The 6GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 21,999.

Customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards to purchase the phone can avail of a flat Rs 1,000 discount when the phone becomes available. Customers exchanging their Poco X2, Poco X3 and Poco X3 Pro to buy the new phone will also get an additional Rs 3,000 discount.