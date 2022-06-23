scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Poco F4 5G launch set for June 23: Here’s what we know so far

The Poco F4 5G will launch at 5.30 PM on Thursday, June 23. Learn everything we know about the phone and watch the livestream here.

The Poco F4 5G smartphone will be debuting globally on Thursday, June 23 at 5.30 PM IST. Not much has been confirmed about the phone but we do know that it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. You can catch the livestream of the launch event at the link below.

Official images of the phone show a circular triple camera setup on the back of the phone, encased within a square that is further encased within a rectangular “camera island” that also contains a flash module. The primary camera will be a 64MP module with optical image stabilisation. It will come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 memory

Also, the phone will support 67W fast charging. Official images show that the phone will come in atleast two colours: black and green. According to India Today, the base variant will start at below Rs 30,000.

According to Gadgets 360, The Poco F4 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 1080×2400 pixel (FHD+) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

