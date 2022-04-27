Poco F4 GT launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, shoulder triggers and more

Poco announced the Poco F4 GT smartphone earlier this week. The new F-series phone is a performance-oriented phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and targeted at gamers. The phone succeeds the Poco F3 GT from last year and comes with signature features like the magnetic trigger buttons on the shoulders of the phone.

The phone is also just the global variant of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that launched in China. Here’s all you need to know about the Poco F4 GT.

Poco F4 GT: Specifications

The Poco F4 GT comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and supports 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and that’s paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. There’s Poco’s LiquidCool technology 3.0 that users a 4,860mm square heat dissipation area to keep the internals running cool.

Coming to the camera setup, the phone sports a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A dedicated flicker sensor also helps users take photos of other displays eliminating the flicker that is often generated. A 20MP front camera is also there for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F4 GT also gets RGB lighting elements around the camera island on the rear. These light-up when the phone is being charged and can also be used to be alerted of notifications when the phone is placed upside down.

Other features include a triple microphone system, quad speakers (two tweeters + two woofers) along with Dolby Atmos and CyberEngine ultra wideband X-axis motor. The phone also has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. Poco claims the phone can charge from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

Poco F4 GT: Pricing

The Poco F4 GT is priced at EUR 599 (about Rs 49,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB variant has been priced at EUR 699 (about Rs 57,100). The phone is available in three colours – Cyber Yellow, Stealth Black and Knight Silver.

Weather the Poco F4 GT comes to India is still a mystery. Poco India is yet to confirm this, but we did see the Poco F3 GT launch here last year, so it is likely that the successor is launched here as well. The device will compete with the OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro and the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.