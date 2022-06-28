Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Which Snapdragon 870 phone is for you?

Poco and iQOO are both known for their value-for-money, performance-oriented phones that are targeted at gamers and power users while being aggressively priced. The newest phones by the two companies are the Poco F4 GT and the iQOO Neo 6, both of which are based on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

With the phones being very close in terms of the specifications, users who want to buy one of the two phones may feel confused between the two. Check out the full head-to-head comparison between the two phones below, which will help you pick one of the two phones.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Design

The Poco F4 is a large device with 163.2 x 76 x 7.7mm dimensions, roughly around the same size as the iQOO Neo 6 at 163 x 76.2 x 8.5mm. However, the Poco is the thinner phone of the two. Both devices also feature a large, rectangular camera island on the rear

While the Poco F4 is available in a stealthy Night Black and a muted Nebula green variant, the iQOO Neo 6 is available in a Dark Nova and a lighter Cyber Rage colour. Both phones have a matte-finish on the back, with the Poco getting a glass back while the iQOO Neo 6 sticks to a polycarbonate one.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Display

The Poco F4 5G packs a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness and support for HDR10+. This panel also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 6 packs a slightly smaller 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen which also supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1300 nits peak brightness. There is no display protection specified here.

The Poco F4 has an edge if you want a larger screen, and it also packs support for Dolby Vision and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The iQOO on the other hand is still the smaller display of the two and packs no specified protection against scratches.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

While both phones come with the Snapdragon 870 chip, the Poco F4 5G comes with 6, 8 or 12GB RAM variants, along with up to UFS 3.1 storage. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 6 comes with only an 8GB and a 12GB RAM variant, also featuring up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Both phones also come with a USB Type-C 2.0 port, stereo speakers and an IR blaster on top. However, the Poco F4 5G has NFC support, allowing you to use it with NFC tags and in other NFC use-cases. The Poco F4 also comes with IP53 ingress protection protecting it against water and dust. The iQOO Neo 6 misses out on both these features.

Another difference is how both phones use a fingerprint scanner to secure the device. The Poco F4 5G features a side-mounted scanner, while the iQOO Neo 6 features an under-display scanner on the screen itself. Both phones also skip a microSD card slot and also have no 3.5mm port.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Camera

The Poco F4 5G features a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 64MP main camera with OIS and PDAF, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 119˚ FOV and a 2MP macro sensor. The iQOO Neo 6 also comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera with OIS and PDAF, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 116˚ FOV and a 2MP macro sensor.

While the Poco F4 5G has a 20MP front camera, the iQOO Neo 6 has a 16MP sensor on the front.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Software

The Poco F4 5G launches with MIUI 13 on top of Android 12, while the iQOO Neo 6 comes with FuntouchOS powered by Android 12. Those who like Android skins closer to stock Android will find the iQOO Neo 6 easier to use, while the MIUI-powered Poco F4 5G may take a while to get used to unless you have used Xiaomi/Poco phones before.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Battery and charging

The Poco F4 5G comes with a smaller 4,500mAh battery compared to the iQOO Neo 6 which has a larger 4,700mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 6 also gets an edge with fast-wired charging (80W vs 67W on the Poco).

However, the Poco F4 5G also supports USB Power Delivery 3.0, meaning you can use any USB PD charger with the phone to charge it fast, while the iQOO Neo 6 only supports proprietary charging.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Pricing and offers

Since the Poco F4 5G comes with a 6GB RAM variant, it comes in cheaper, starting at Rs 27,999, which can further be brought lower with HDFC, ICICI and SBI bank credit and debit cards. The 8GB and 12GB versions of the phones come in at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

The iQOO Neo 6 meanwhile, is available in only two variants. It starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB. Users can also get a Rs 3,000 discount here on ICICI and HDFC bank credit and debit cards.