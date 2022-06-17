Poco F4 5G to launch on June 23: What to expect

Poco India finally confirmed that we will be seeing a new F-series performance-oriented device launch later this month. The new phone is the Poco F4 5G which will succeed the Poco F3 GT in India.

The launch event is set to kick off at 5:30 pm on June 23 and interested users will be able to live stream the event on Poco’s social media handles and YouTube channel.

Poco F4 5G: What we know so far

While not much has been confirmed about the Poco F4 5G, we do know that the phone will come with up to 12GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset at the helm. Leaks of the Poco F4 5G design also show the circular triple camera setup on the back of the phone encased in a rectangular island. One of the confirmed colourways for the phone is the green shade we saw in the leaks.

The Poco F4 5G is also expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40s smartphone. If that is the case, we could see the phone come with a 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is also set to bring a 64MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), while the Redmi K40s featured a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup on the back along with a 20MP front camera.

We may also see the phone come with stereo speakers as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Poco F4 5G may even sport the same 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and USB Power Delivery 3.0.