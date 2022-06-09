Poco F4 5G to launch globally soon, confirms company

Poco F4 5G smartphone will launch soon globally, the company confirmed in an official Twitter post. The company’s Twitter post for Poco F4 5G comes with the tagline “Everything You Need”. There’s no confirmed launch date for now.

Poco’s India handle has also hinted that at least one new F series phone is coming to India soon. In an open letter, the company had said that the F series will focus on “Everything” users need and that the F series phones will cater to entertainment, high efficiency and other needs. The letter mentions that the F series is getting ready for a global debut.

An earlier leak by Rootmygalaxy started that the Poco F4 would be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S which launched in March in China. The phone has a 64MP triple camera, a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Another Poco smartphone with model number 22021211RI was also sported in India’s IMEI database.

In April this year, Poco launched its Poco F4 GT, which is a gaming-oriented smartphone powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone is the global variant of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that launched in China.

It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling. It also comes with Poco’s LiquidCool technology 3.0 and has a 64MP triple camera at the back and a 20MP front camera. The phone has not yet been launched in India.

Meanwhile, Poco India is also going through some leadership changes. Anuj Sharma, who has previously Poco India’s Country Director, has returned as Xiaomi’s Chief Marketing Officer. Poco has now appointed Himanshu Tandon as the India head. The company also announced plans to increase service centres in the country.