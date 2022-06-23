Poco F4 5G launch live updates: Event to begin at 5:30pm IST

Poco is set to launch the new Poco F4 5G today globally and in India. The new F-series phone from the company is set to be the first in the series since last year’s Poco F3 GT.
The launch event for the same is set to kick off at 5:30pm later today. You can live stream the vent when it begins from the link embedded below.
The Poco F4 5G is expected to be another performance-oriented value-for-money proposition from Poco, powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. Other confirmed specifications so far include an AMOLED display, 120H refresh rate and Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers. The brand has also revealed that the phone will launch in a 12GB RAM variant.
The Poco F4 GT launch event will begin in about an hour, at 5:30pm IST. Check out the link embedded above to check the live stream of the event when it kicks off.
While Poco has launched a number of F-series devices in the international market in the last few years, the Poco F4 5G will only be the brand's third F-series phone in India following the original Poco F1 and last year's Poco F3 GT. The Poco F4 GT is also the first Poco F-series phone to launch in India with a Snapdragon 800-series chip since the Poco F1.