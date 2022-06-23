scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Poco F4 5G launch live updates: Event to begin at 5:30pm IST

Check out live updates straight from the Poco F4 5G launch event here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 23, 2022 4:36:54 pm
Poco F4 5G, poco f4, poco f4 launch,The Poco F4 will succeed the Poco F3 GT in India, which was the brand's last F-series phone here. (Image Source: Poco)

Poco is set to launch the new Poco F4 5G today globally and in India. The new F-series phone from the company is set to be the first in the series since last year’s Poco F3 GT.

The launch event for the same is set to kick off at 5:30pm later today. You can live stream the vent when it begins from the link embedded below.

The Poco F4 5G is expected to be another performance-oriented value-for-money proposition from Poco, powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. Other confirmed specifications so far include an AMOLED display, 120H refresh rate and Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers. The brand has also revealed that the phone will launch in a 12GB RAM variant.

Live Blog

The Poco F4 5G is reportedly set to be priced around the Rs 30,000 mark, which could possibly make it one of the most, if not the most affordable Snapdragon 870 phone in India. Check out live updates from the launch event of the Poco F4 5G below.

16:36 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Launch event to begin in an hour

The Poco F4 GT launch event will begin in about an hour, at 5:30pm IST. Check out the link embedded above to check the live stream of the event when it kicks off.

16:21 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Poco F4 5G is the brand's third F-series phone in India

While Poco has launched a number of F-series devices in the international market in the last few years, the Poco F4 5G will only be the brand's third F-series phone in India following the original Poco F1 and last year's Poco F3 GT. The Poco F4 GT is also the first Poco F-series phone to launch in India with a Snapdragon 800-series chip since the Poco F1.

Poco will be selling the Poco F4 5G in India via Flipkart. The phone is expected to compete with phones like the OnePlus 9R and the iQOO Neo 6.

