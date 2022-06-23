Poco F4 5G launch live updates: Event to begin at 5:30pm IST

The Poco F4 will succeed the Poco F3 GT in India, which was the brand's last F-series phone here. (Image Source: Poco)

Poco is set to launch the new Poco F4 5G today globally and in India. The new F-series phone from the company is set to be the first in the series since last year’s Poco F3 GT.

The launch event for the same is set to kick off at 5:30pm later today. You can live stream the vent when it begins from the link embedded below.

The Poco F4 5G is expected to be another performance-oriented value-for-money proposition from Poco, powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. Other confirmed specifications so far include an AMOLED display, 120H refresh rate and Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers. The brand has also revealed that the phone will launch in a 12GB RAM variant.