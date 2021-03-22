scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro launched globally: Check price, specifications

Poco just launched the Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro globally at an affordable price point. Here is everything you need to know about the two smartphones.

March 22, 2021 7:29:57 pm
March 22, 2021 7:29:57 pm
Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch.The Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro were launched globally today. (Image Source: Poco)

Xiaomi just launched an updated version of the Poco X3 called the Poco X3 Pro. The brand also launched a new F-series device called the Poco F3. Here’s all you need to know about the two smartphones including the price, specifications and more.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. There is a centred punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There are 450 nits of maximum brightness along with HDR 10 certification.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. This is paired with either 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging in the box.

For the camera, we have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP single camera. Other specifications include NFC, an IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and up to 4G connectivity.

Poco F3

Unlike the Poco X3 Pro, the F3 is a proper flagship device, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a centred hole-punch cutout, support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and HDR10+ certification.

The Poco F3 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and again, will be available globally in two variants of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. There is a 4,520mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging.

For the camera, we have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front is a 20MP single camera. Other specifications include NFC, an IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and up to 4G connectivity. There is also support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

Pricing

The Poco X3 Pro starts at 249 Euros (about Rs 21,480) for the 6GB/128GB and 299 Euros (about Rs 25,800) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Note that these are the prices for the global variant of the smartphone and a separate India launch on March 30 will determine the actual pricing of the phone in India.

Meanwhile, the Poco F3 starts at 349 Euros (about Rs 30,100) for the 6GB/128GB variant and 399 Euros (about Rs 34,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is not confirmed if the Poco F3 will be launched in India as of now.

