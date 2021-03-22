Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro launched globally: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi just launched an updated version of the Poco X3 called the Poco X3 Pro. The brand also launched a new F-series device called the Poco F3. Here’s all you need to know about the two smartphones including the price, specifications and more.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. There is a centred punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There are 450 nits of maximum brightness along with HDR 10 certification.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. This is paired with either 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging in the box.

For the camera, we have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP single camera. Other specifications include NFC, an IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and up to 4G connectivity.

Poco F3

Unlike the Poco X3 Pro, the F3 is a proper flagship device, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a centred hole-punch cutout, support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and HDR10+ certification.

The Poco F3 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and again, will be available globally in two variants of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. There is a 4,520mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging.

For the camera, we have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. On the front is a 20MP single camera. Other specifications include NFC, an IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and up to 4G connectivity. There is also support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

Pricing

The Poco X3 Pro starts at 249 Euros (about Rs 21,480) for the 6GB/128GB and 299 Euros (about Rs 25,800) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Note that these are the prices for the global variant of the smartphone and a separate India launch on March 30 will determine the actual pricing of the phone in India.

Meanwhile, the Poco F3 starts at 349 Euros (about Rs 30,100) for the 6GB/128GB variant and 399 Euros (about Rs 34,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is not confirmed if the Poco F3 will be launched in India as of now.