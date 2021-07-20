Poco F3 GT to launch in India on July 23: Here’s all we know so far

Poco is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco F3 GT in India on July 23 at 12.30PM. The company has posted a teaser on Twitter which gives us some insight into the specifications of the smartphone. Poco has also launched a microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart which reveals some of the specifications and features of the upcoming device.

The Poco F3 GT will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity series SoC and will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also expected to compete with the OnePlus Nord 2 which will also be launching this week. Here is everything you should know about the device ahead of its official launch.

It’s lit! 🔥

The tactical RGB lights help you #SwitchItUp with the different colours for gameplays or as a notification LED. Well, that’s not all! It also makes the #POCOF3GT a pioneer in a unique-shaped lightning flash that illuminates your dull, dark moments. pic.twitter.com/47LQLAJfyD — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 20, 2021

Poco F3 GT: Specifications and features

The Poco F3 GT will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. It is safe to assume that the device will come with a FHD+ resolution display. The smartphone is said to feature an aluminium alloy frame and be 8.33mm thick. The company says that the Poco F3 GT will come with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res for an improved audio experience.

Under the hood, the Poco F3 GT will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is a 6nm SoC. The 5G smartphone will come with support for Dual Channel UFS 3.1. The device will pack a 5,065mAh battery.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Poco F3 GT will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP shooter with f/1.6 aperture. Other cameras are said to include an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone will also come with RGB lighting near its camera module that will double up as a notification LED when the phone is upside down. The Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to launch in a Gunmetal Silver and another black variant.