Poco F3 GT officially confirmed to launch in India on July 23

Poco F3 GT will officially launch in India on July 23. The company has announced the launch date via its Twitter handle and has also confirmed that the event will take place at 12:00PM. The brand has shared an image, which suggests that this is a gaming smartphone.

Poco has already confirmed that the upcoming F3 GT smartphone will come with stereo speakers and support Dolby Atmos “for 3D audio effect.” The company is promising that users will get an “immersive” audio experience. It is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It will arrive with a 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. The company recently confirmed that the new Poco phone will also support HDR 10+ and offer DC Dimming.

The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the brand. The rumour mill suggests that the mid-range phone will feature three microphones, three Wi-Fi antennas to offer users a better call quality and uninterrupted Internet connection.

The device could feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and a glass body. It is expected to come with a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 64MP primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The Poco F3 GT has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. Several reports are claiming that the upcoming Poco smartphone could be priced around Rs 30,000, and the high-end model could be priced under Rs 35,000 segment.