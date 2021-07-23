Poco F3 GT launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200, gaming triggers and more

Here's all you need to know about the Poco F3 GT. (Image Source: Poco India)

Poco today launched the Poco F3 GT in India. The new Poco F-series device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, RGB lighting and in-built gaming triggers. Here’s all you need to know about the phone.

Poco F3 GT: Pricing and availability

The Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB, Rs 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the Rs 8GB/256GB variant. However, the phone will be up for a discounted price for the first couple weeks of the sales. Check out the pricing below.

Poco F3 GT pricing with inaugural discounts. (Image Source: YouTube/ Poco India) Poco F3 GT pricing with inaugural discounts. (Image Source: YouTube/ Poco India)

The phone will also be available in two colours – Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is 5G enabled and will feature multiple storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support and a couple of magnetic switches which can be retracted when not in use. The triggers feature two slidable buttons which can be pushed outwards to enable the mechanical trigger buttons on either side. The triggers can be customised and mapped according to any games that you play on your phone including Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty: Mobile. The phone also features triple microphones and WiFi antennas.

Coming to the camera, the phone comes with a triple camera including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a lightning-bolt shaped flash module next to the camera module. The phone also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco F3 GT also features a massive 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The charging cable also comes with a sideways facing L-shaped USB-C jack that lets you charge the phone while playing, without getting in the way of your fingers.