Poco F3 GT launch today: How to watch live livestream and what to expect

Poco will be launching the Poco F3 GT today in India and the brand will be hosting a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube. While some of the specifications of the Poco F3 GT have been confirmed by the brand so far, we largely have an idea of what to expect as the phone is expected to be a rebrand of the Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced edition.

Poco F3 GT: How to watch the launch live

Poco will be streaming the launch event for the Poco F3 GT live on its YouTube channel when it begins at 12:00pm IST. We will also shortly be adding an embedded link below when it is available.

Poco F3 GT: What to expect

Poco has already confirmed that the phone will come with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and a unique bevel design across the edges of the phone. The phone will also come with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is also the chip powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Further, the Poco F3 GT will also come with a 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and DC Dimming. The Poco F3 GT will also pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 16MP single camera is expected. The phone could also feature a 5,065mAh battery and could support 67W fast charging.

The Poco F3 GT will be offered in two colour variants in India, including the Gunmetal Silver and the Predator Black colours. It is also expected to be launched in multiple storage variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.