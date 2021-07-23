Poco F3 GT First Impressions: The Poco F-series is back with a bang

Poco announced the F3 GT in India today. The new device marks the return of the brand’s F-series in India, almost three years after the launch of the original Poco F1. While the Poco X3 Pro has been the spiritual successor of the F1, the new F3 GT brings something fresh to the table. A true budget gaming experience, complete with RGB lighting, an edgy-but-not-overboard design, and built-in gaming triggers.

Starting at Rs 26,999, the Poco F3 GT is definitely in the mid-budget flagship category. The F3 GT goes against phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro, both of which come with the same Dimensity 1200 chipset. We tried out the Poco F3 GT for a few days and here are our first impressions.

New design, triggers

The highlights of the phone start right at the body. The phone has an aluminium frame and glass body design that features a pattern on the back with landscape-oriented Poco branding, that adds to the gamer-vibe of the device.

The Poco F3 GT features gaming phone aesthetics with a unique design on the back and RGB lighting. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express) The Poco F3 GT features gaming phone aesthetics with a unique design on the back and RGB lighting. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express)

There are built-in triggers on the right edge of the phone. Poco calls the retractable triggers its GT mag-lev triggers because of the magnetic mechanical mechanism that allows the buttons to be retracted when not in use, avoiding any unnecessary presses. While the keys do feel tactile, we’ll be sharing our experience with them in games in our full review later.

There are built-in triggers on the right edge of the phone. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ There are built-in triggers on the right edge of the phone. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ Indian Express

The top and bottom of the camera setup on the back of the phone also double up as a pair of RGB LED curves. While they currently light up only during charging and notifications, Poco has said it will soon push an update to enable more functionality here.

Cameras, battery

Poco F3 GT comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The module also gets a fresh design with a metal frame that also extends into two lips on either side of the three lenses. This helps protect the camera glass from directly coming into contact with most surfaces you keep the phone on.

The camera module on the back of the phone features two LED curves on either sides that act as RGP lighting modules. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express) The camera module on the back of the phone features two LED curves on either sides that act as RGP lighting modules. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express)

There’s a 64MP main camera lens here accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. We’ll be testing out the cameras thoroughly in our full in-depth review that should be out shortly.

Poco F3 GT comes with a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging, making it one of the better phones in terms of both battery capacity and charging speed in its price segment. There’s an L-shaped yellow charging cable with the phone, which does go well with the Predator Black variant we have, but may look out of place with the Silver one.

The Poco F3 GT also comes with an L-shaped cable that makes charging more convenient when the phone is in use. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express) The Poco F3 GT also comes with an L-shaped cable that makes charging more convenient when the phone is in use. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/Indian Express)

Phones in this price segment have been launching with either performance, software, or camera quality being their USPs. For the Nord 2 5G, it is the software, for the Reno 6 Pro, it is the camera performance while for the Realme X7 Max, it is the value-for-money aspect.

The Poco F3 GT sets its sights on performance, aesthetics, and pricing. Stay tuned for our full review to know if it delivers enough to be recommended over its competitors.