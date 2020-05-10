Poco F2 Pro, Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19: Phone launches this week

Realme Narzo 10 series is finally launching in India tomorrow, May 11. (Image: Flipkart) Realme Narzo 10 series is finally launching in India tomorrow, May 11. (Image: Flipkart)

The coronavirus lockdown impacted the smartphone industry majorly. It temporarily stopped launches, manufacturing, shipment, and more. With some relaxation in Green and Red zones, companies have now started launching new products in the country. Last week, we witnessed the launch of Xiaomi’s Mi 10 in the country after a long wait. The Mi 10 launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Alongside the Mi 10, the company also announced Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless earphones 2.

After Xiaomi, this week we will see Realme, Vivo, Honor and also Poco launch some new products. The following are some of the upcoming launches. A new Poco phone is coming. Read on for details.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A: Specs, price in India

Realme is finally launching its Narzo series smartphone in India. The event was initially supposed to happen in March but lockdown postponed the launch to April but the extension of the lockdown delayed it even further. And finally, the Realme Narzo 10 series will launch in India on May 11 via an online launch event. The company has revealed that the launch event has been pre-recorded and at the time of recording social distancing was maintained. Interested people will be able to watch the Realme Narzo 10 series launch on the company’s YouTube and social media channels.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Realme has confirmed that with the Narzo series the company is targeting the youth aka Gen Z. The Realme Narzo 10 will include 48MP quad rear camera setup while the Narzo 10A will sport triple rear camera setup. For the Narzo series, Realme is taking the design very seriously. In the teasers, the Narzo 10 looks similar to the onion and garlic edition of the Realme X. The Narzo 10A, on the other hand, looks a lot like the Realme power bank with a big logo at the back. The company has confirmed that the Narzo 10 will sport a 5,000 mAh battery with quick charge technology.

Realme is yet to confirm the pricing of the Narzo series phones. But going by the specifications — revealed so far — the Realme 10 will be slightly more expensive than the Narzo 10A. Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we publish the full review of the Realme 10 tomorrow post the launch.

Vivo V19: Specs, price in India

Similar to Realme and Xiaomi, Vivo was also supposed to launch the Vivo V19 in March but the lockdown came in the way. Now that the lockdown has been slightly relaxed Vivo is all set to launch the V19 in India on May 12. This is the successor to the V17 and comes with some major upgrades including dual punch hole camera, all-screen display, and improved cameras. Vivo hasn’t revealed any further details about the Vivo V19 as of yet.

Vivo V19 will succeed V17 that launched in India last year. (Image: Sneha Saha/ Vivo V19 will succeed V17 that launched in India last year. (Image: Sneha Saha/ Indian Express

For the V series, Vivo always announced the Pro first followed by the non-pro series but this time the company is launching the V19 first. No words on the ‘Pro’ model yet. The company is yet to reveal details of the V19 pricing but it could be in lines with the V17 — around Rs 25,000. We will need to wait until May 12 for the company to reveal the pricing of the phone. Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we publish the full review of the Vivo V19 soon. Meanwhile, read our Vivo V17 review.

Poco F2 Pro: Specs, price

Yes, Poco is also launching a new smartphone but in the global market. The company will launch the Poco F2 Pro on May 12 globally. This is the second smartphone that the company is launching in the global market after the Poco F1 nearly a year later. The company has confirmed that the Poco F2 Pro will be a powerful device and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The name of the chipset is yet to be revealed. The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT on the slated date. For now, there are no details on when or whether the Poco F2 Pro will head to the Indian market. Poco recently launched the Poco X2 in the country. Read our full review here.

Poco is all set to launch the Poco F2 Pro in the global market on May 12. (Image: Mohammad Faisal/Indian Express) Poco is all set to launch the Poco F2 Pro in the global market on May 12. (Image: Mohammad Faisal/Indian Express)

Honor 9X Pro: Specs, price in India

Honor is also launching the 9X Pro in India this week. This phone is special for Honor given it comes with the company’s own App Gallery and not Google Play store similar to previous Honor phones. Some of the key highlights of the Honor 9X Pro are pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup, gradient finish, all-screen display, 48MP main rear camera, Kirin 810 chipset, 6.59-inch Honor full View display, 4000mAh battery, and Liquid cooling system. No pricing details available yet, we will need to wait for Honor to reveal the pricing on May 12.

