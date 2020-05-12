Poco F2 Pro is rebranded Redmi K30 Pro; launches globally at 499 Euros

Poco F2 Pro launched: Full details (Image: Poco Global) Poco F2 Pro launched: Full details (Image: Poco Global)

Poco F2 Pro finally goes official in the global market. It is the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro as indicated by the rumours in the past. Currently, there are no details around the India launch of the Poco F2 Pro. The Poco F2 Pro is the second device after the Poco F1 that the company launched in the global market. The smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Poco X2 in the country. Read our Poco X2 review here.

Poco F2 Pro: Pricing

The Poco F2 Pro is launched in two variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at 499 Euros, 8GB RAM + 64GB storage model at 599 Euros. The phone will be available for purchase globally starting today on Gearbest, AliExpress. It will soon be available on Amazon, Shopee, Poco.net, and more. Poco F2 Pro comes in four colour variants: Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Grey. As mentioned there are no details on whether the Poco F2 Pro will come to India or not.

Poco F2 Pro: Specifications

The Poco F2 Pro is the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that launched in China recently. Poco X2 that launched in India recently is also a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 launched in China.

The smartphone comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED (92.7 per cent screen-to-body-ratio) display that offers 1080×2400 pixels resolution and has Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with Liquid Cooling 2,0 technology.

In terms of camera, the Poco F2 Pro includes a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, 5MP sensor and 2MP lens. For selfies, the phone includes a 20MP selfie shooter as a pop-up. The phone packs a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Despite being an independent brand Poco goes for Xiaomi’s MIUI for Poco F2 Pro. The phone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 software out of the box. The phone also includes NFC, USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor, face ID support, 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

