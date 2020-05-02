Poco F2 Pro coming soon: Here’s everything we know

Poco F2 Pro to launch in India soon. (Image: Redmi K30 Pro) Poco F2 Pro to launch in India soon. (Image: Redmi K30 Pro)

Poco started new innings in India this year with the launch of the Poco X2, which turned out to be a rebranded Redmi K30 smartphone from China. The Poco team has been teasing about a new Poco phone in India with the hashtag #WakeUpPoco, which might probably be a nod to the Poco F2 series— the long due successor of the Poco F1.

Poco F2 Pro: Is it rebranded Redmi K30 Pro?

Poco General Manager C Manmohan confirmed that the Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro. However, various leaks and rumours have pointed out the opposite.

As per reports, there is a Poco F2 Pro smartphone in the development that could be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. Recently, XDA Developers spotted the Poco F2 Pro on the Google Play device listings, which features devices certified to feature Google Mobile Services.

As per the report, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Poco F2 Pro have the same codename. This also suggests that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China a while ago.

Poco F2 Pro specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China a while ago. The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China a while ago.

The Redmi K30 Pro features a 6.67-inch HDR10+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 flagship processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

The Redmi K30 Pro in China features a 64MP+5MP+13MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. If Poco F2 Pro ends up being the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, then we can expect the same specifications for the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco F2 Pro pricing

While Poco has not confirmed the specifications or the launch date of its upcoming offering, a Portuguese website 4gnews has leaked the pricing of the Poco F2 Pro. According to the report, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 649 (around Rs 54,000) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 749 (around Rs 63,000).

Also read | Poco X2 review: A power-packed mid-range phone from Poco

This pricing is way higher than the Redmi K30 Pro’s China pricing. The Redmi phone was launched for a starting price of Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of Redmi K30 Pro is priced at Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,000) and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,000).

The publication did not share any details about the specifications or the design of the upcoming Poco phone. GSMArena reported that Portugal has a ‘private copy tax’ that makes prices of smartphones in the country slightly higher than in other places. That’s why it speculates the global starting price of Poco F2 Pro to be around Euro 599 (around Rs 50,000), which is still way higher than the Redmi K30 Pro’s pricing.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

At the moment, there is nothing certain about the Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro. However, since the official social media handles of the company are not actively tweeting about #WakeUpPoco, we can expect things to get clear in the days to come.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd