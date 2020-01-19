Poco F2 Lite shown in leaked live images, likely to feature Snapdragon 765 chipset

Poco F2 Lite leaked in live images revealing its design. (Image: RevAtlas) Poco F2 Lite leaked in live images revealing its design. (Image: RevAtlas)

Xiaomi recently announced that its sub-brand Poco will now operate as an independent brand with its own team. The announcement came with a hope of Poco F2 seeing the light of the day after more than a year-and-half since the first Poco phone was launched. However, while the world is waiting for the successor to the Poco F1, it looks like the Poco F2 Lite will actually be the first phone from the independent Poco brand.

An alleged leak of the upcoming Poco phone has made it online courtesy of an anonymous tipster to RevAtlas. The leak reveals the key details of the Poco F2 Lite along with live images of the device. The images show that the front panel of the Poco F2 Lite sports a waterdrop notch similar to the Poco F1 and the device information page suggests that the device is named as the “Poco F2 Lite”.

Furthermore, the leak reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The chipset was launched by Qualcomm last year and it is built on 7nm process technology. The processor is paired with Adreno 620 GPU and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity.

The leak also suggests that the Poco F2 Lite will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, there is no official information regarding the Poco F2 Lite and the company has not even confirmed its presence, so it’s better to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Earlier, Poco X2– a new smartphone from Poco was spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and running the Android 10 operating system. The phone is powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset codenamed as “phoenixin” and managed to score 547 and 1767 in single and multi-core scores respectively. However, given the fact that Geekbench listing can be manipulated so, we suggest you to not get super excited about the Poco X2 at the moment.

