Poco F2 could launch soon, reveals Xiaomi’s trademark application

Poco F2 trademark filing has been spotted. (Image: Poco F1) Poco F2 trademark filing has been spotted. (Image: Poco F1)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone or Poco made its debut last year with the Poco F1 and the device is long due for a successor. While the rumours surrounding the existence of the Poco F2 are pretty vague, a leaked trademark application finally gives hope to the users waiting for the next Poco phone.

A twitter account @_the_tech_guy shared the trademark application for the “POCO F2”, filed by Xiaomi. The filing confirms that the successor to the sub-brand’s original Poco smartphone could soon become a reality.

Back in 2018, the trademark application for the Poco F1 was revealed shortly before the smartphone was launched. This gives all the more reasons to believe that the company is gearing up to launch the Poco F2– the long-overdue update to the brand’s first affordable flagship.

If the difference between the trademark filing for Poco F1 and its launch date is to be taken into consideration, we can expect the Poco F2 to be launched by the end of February this year. However, the shared document has been taken with some scepticism given how the very existence of Poco F2 has become a question mark.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2 So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon …..#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

Earlier, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse had tweeted, “You will hear more from POCO in 2020” with a heart emoji at the end. The tweet sparked the speculation for the arrival of Poco F2 in 2020, even though it was not clear whether Tse hinted at the arrival of Poco F2 or the Android Q update for the Poco F1. He also deleted the tweet later.

There are tons of rumours and alleged leaks around the Poco F2 but nothing is concrete. The Redmi K20 Pro was also speculated to be launched as the Poco F2 in India but that didn’t turn out to be true. The future of Poco brand came into doubt when its operational head Jai Mani called it quit weeks after the launch of the Redmi K20 series in the country.

Did Pocophone global head just confirm the Poco F2 launch?

However, Xiaomi has never commented on the future of Poco. In a statement to ET, the company said, “For Poco, nothing changes because of an executive leaving and work will go on as planned.”

An IDC analyst also claimed that Xiaomi might be planning to scrap the Poco brand in favour of its existing lineups. Also, since Redmi is now making flagship devices with Redmi K30 series being next in line, it is hard to say if the Poco F2 will ever see the light of day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd