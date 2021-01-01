Poco F2 could finally launch in India soon: All you need to know

Poco F2 could finally launch in India soon. The company has posted a video on Twitter, which hints that the successor to the Poco F1 might see light of the day in 2021. The video is about the list of things Poco achieved in 2020. The video claimed that Poco sold over 1,000,000 phones in 2020 and it is now fourth in the list of online smartphone brands in India. In the end, the brand teases its upcoming phone, which will be called Poco F2.

The company thanked fans for waiting for the launch of the smartphone. While the Chinese brand didn’t reveal the exact launch date, Poco F2 could be the very first 2021 phone from Poco. The rest of the details are currently unknown. A tipster citing inputs from the Xiaomi Telegram group revealed the possible specifications of the device.

The leaked specs suggest that the upcoming Poco F2 won’t offer Qualcomm’s flagship 800 series SoC, unlike the Poco F1. The mid-range phone will draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav. The same chip is currently powering the Poco X3 smartphone. The upcoming Poco F2 is also tipped to come with a 4,250mAh battery.

It could arrive with a quad rear camera setup. The device is expected to feature an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The successor to the Poco F1 will likely offer a trendy design. We might get to see a punch-hole display and back panel design could be similar to that of the Poco X3. It will offer support for NFC too. As per the cited source, the Poco F2 has K9A model number and it is codenamed Courbet.

Besides, it was recently reported that Poco is planning to launch laptops in India. Just recently, two laptops were spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The battery models of the devices have R15B02W and R14B02W numbers as well as Mi and Poco branding. It is worth noting that the company hasn’t yet confirmed the launch of the laptop.