Still using a Poco F1? Here’s how you can get Rs 7000 discount on the new Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is also a budget flagship device like the Poco F1 and features a offer a Snapdragon 860 chipset at a mid-range price. (Express Photo)

Poco has brought a new scheme for users in India who are looking to get their hands on the latest Poco X3 Pro. The brand has launched a special discount for all users of the Poco F1, the first phone from the company. Poco F1 users who want to get the new Poco X3 Pro will get Rs 7000 off on exchange. The starting price for the phone without exchange is Rs 18,999 for the 6GB option and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB option.

The new discount will let Poco F1 users buy the new Poco X3 Pro starting effectively at just Rs 11,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB variant. However, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card to buy the device, you get an additional discount of Rs 1,000, effectively bring down the prices of the 6GB and 8GB variants to Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999. The exchange offer will be available on Flipkart.

The Poco F1 was launched in August 2018 and quickly became a popular budget-flagship device in India due to its mid-range price and flagship chipset combination. It was the most affordable phone to feature the Snapdragon 845 chipset at its launch. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 Pro is a similar budget flagship device that the brand claims is the ‘spiritual successor’ of the Poco F1. Here is everything you need to know about the new Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Poco X3 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 450nits of brightness. The device has HDR10 certification as well. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 6. It features a single punch-hole display design and four cameras at the back.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 855, the chipset that powers phones like the OnePlus 7 series. The phone also features up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 48MP primary with PDAF or phased detection auto-focus. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. One can record up to 1080p videos at 60fps and 4K at 30fps. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera.

There is a 5,160mAh battery in the phone that supports 33W fast charging. Poco is claiming that the bundled charger can top up the device’s battery from zero to 100 per cent in 59 minutes. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Other specifications include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, IP53 rating, Qualcomm aptX support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.