Xiaomi’s Poco F1 to get discount from December 6: Here are the details

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has announced a discount for its flagship phone Poco F1 up to Rs 5000. Poco F1 will be available at discount of up to Rs 5000 on December 6, 7 and 8 on Mi.com and Flipkart.com.

Poco F1: Prices after discount

Poco F1’s high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option launched at a price of Rs 28,999, but the company is now showing the MRP as Rs 30,999. This variant gets a price drop of Rs 5000, and this means the price is Rs 25,999 during the sale period.

There’s an Armoured edition for the Poco F1 with a Kevlar fiber body, which cost Rs 29,999 at launch. This variant now has an MRP of Rs 30,000. This one also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This variant’s price drops to Rs 26,999, as it will get Rs 4000 discount during the sale.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB version cost Rs 20,999 when it launched, though the company is now showing an MRP of Rs 21,999. This phone will get Rs 2000 discount, which will bring the price to Rs 19,999 for the base option.

Finally, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option was launched at Rs 23,999, though the MRP now is Rs 24,999. This variant gets a price drop of Rs 3000, which means it will cost Rs 21,999 during the sale.

Poco F1 is touted as one of the most affordable phones in the market with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is present on devices like OnePlus 6T, Pixel 3, and others.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full HD+ display and this is an LCD display. The display has an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a notch as well. The Poco F1 sports a dual 12MP+5MP camera at the back, and the front camera is 20MP with soft LED flash.

Poco F1 includes an infra-red facial recognition feature as well, which works accurately in the dark as well as we noted in our review. The phone is equipped with Liquid Cooling technology to improve thermal performance during long gaming sessions. It comes with a 4000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.