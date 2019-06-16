Poco F1 to get Android Q update along with 11 Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi recently announced that 11 of its smartphone, including Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi 9 will get Android Q updates. While the list only included Redmi and Mi phones, Head of PocoGlobal Alvin Tse informed that Poco F1 will also get the Android Q update.

“We will get to Q,” Tse responded to a tweet which listed the Xiaomi Android Q update roadmap. As per Xiaomi, eight of its devices are scheduled to get the Android Q update by Q4 2019 whereas three devices will be getting the update by Q1 of next year, that is 2020.

Poco launched the Poco F1 in India running the Android Oreo with the company’s MIUI on top. The phone later received the Android 9 Pie update and looks like it will be not long ago when the device receives the Android Q update. Alvin Tse did not reveal when Poco F1 will be getting the update but it might be receiving it by Q1 of 2020.

Xiaomi announced the list of phone that will get Android Q update on MIUI forum. The company listed 11 phones– Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer, Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint edition, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 9SE.

Out of these Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9SE will get the software update by Q1 of 2020 while the rest will get the updates by Q4 of 2019.

Google is expected to release the final stable version of the Android Q at the time of its annual Pixel launch, that is in October. Recently, the company revealed the design of Pixel 4. The phone carries a square-shaped camera bump on the back that sports two camera sensors, an LED flash and two more sensors.