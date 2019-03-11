Poco F1 gets MIUI 10.2.3.0 update, but still no Widevine L1 certification and 4K at 60fps

Poco F1 is receiving MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update with February 2019 Android security patch. The update is 560MB in size, and the official changelog only mentions Android security patch and does not reveal any other information.

As per a tweet from Alvin Tse, head of PocoPhone Global, the developer team did not have enough time at their hands to write the complete changelog detailing the new features arriving with the MIUI 10.2.3.0 update.

However, it has been confirmed that the update does not bring support for 4K video recording at 60fps, neither does it introduce the Widevine L1 certification necessary for streaming HD content from video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

Alvin Tse said that the company will release another stable update later this month to bring 4K 60 FPS video recording to non-beta users.

In the late February, Poco rolled out Widevine L1 support with a beta update, and two separate updates released earlier this month brought support for 4K video recording at 60fps.

Additionally, users reported that the update does not solve battery draining issue or enable the option to hide notch

The update is being rolled out in a staged manner. Poco F1 users will get a notification when the update is ready for them. Users can also manually check the availability by going to Settings > About Phone > System Updates and tap on “check for updates”.