Poco F1 MIUI 10 9.3.1 beta update adds 4K, Full HD video recording at 60fps

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco promised its Poco F1 device would soon support 4K and 1080p video recording at 60fps (frames per second) via an OTA (over-the-air) update. The feature has finally arrived, but it is available only in the beta update.

The MIUI 10 9.3.1 beta update brings 4K and Full HD (1080p) video recording at 60fps raising the frame rate from previous 30fps mark. The information was shared by the general manager of Poco India, C Manmohan through a tweet. Manmohan further revealed that the feature will soon be rolled out to all Poco F1 devices.

Recently, Poco F1 received Widevine L1 certification via a beta update to stream Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos on HD, which is yet to roll out to all devices via a stable channel. The last stable update for Poco F1 — MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update — introduced the ability to capture super slow motion videos at 960fps.

The update also brought an enhanced low-light mode for better low-light photography as well as the December 2018 Android security patch.

POCO fans, we heard you! Now enjoy recording 4K & 1080p videos at 60FPS on your #POCOF1. We have started rolling out an update for our MIUI for POCO beta users. Beta users – please do share feedback on the feedback app. Will be on stable version soon after the beta testing. pic.twitter.com/fWFnsIeLHR — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 2, 2019

To recall, Poco F1 was launched in August 2018 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor for a starting price of Rs 20,999. It features a 6.2-inch FHD+ LCD display with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device has a dual camera setup of 12MP+5MP at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera at the front.

Poco F1 has a 4,000mAh battery, Type-C USB port, fast charging feature, IR face unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage variants.